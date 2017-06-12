Filmmaker hopes for better state support

/ Front page / News

SURVIVOR (US) has been shot more times in Fiji than in any other country, says co-executive producer Jesse Jensen.

Mr Jenson said this was largely because of the easy accessibility to resorts from shooting sites.

They first filmed Survivor (US) in Fiji in 2006 in Vunivutu Village, Macuata on Vanua Levu. They returned in 2016 to film two seasons and are back in the country this year to film another two.

"Fiji has beautiful water, clean beaches and fish in the ocean for them (contestants) to live off. It's really hard to find pristine beaches anywhere in the world with such infrastructure and resorts so close."

He added there was also need for better government support towards ensuring logistical issues are taken care of.

"As a production, we are pretty resilient to challenges coming into a new country.

'I guess there is just a need to fine- tune some stuff that would make Fiji a better place to film in terms of logistics and government support."