Fiji Time: 12:30 PM on Monday 12 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Filmmaker hopes for better state support

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 12, 2017

SURVIVOR (US) has been shot more times in Fiji than in any other country, says co-executive producer Jesse Jensen.

Mr Jenson said this was largely because of the easy accessibility to resorts from shooting sites.

They first filmed Survivor (US) in Fiji in 2006 in Vunivutu Village, Macuata on Vanua Levu. They returned in 2016 to film two seasons and are back in the country this year to film another two.

"Fiji has beautiful water, clean beaches and fish in the ocean for them (contestants) to live off. It's really hard to find pristine beaches anywhere in the world with such infrastructure and resorts so close."

He added there was also need for better government support towards ensuring logistical issues are taken care of.

"As a production, we are pretty resilient to challenges coming into a new country.

'I guess there is just a need to fine- tune some stuff that would make Fiji a better place to film in terms of logistics and government support."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65850.6395
JPY 54.623951.6239
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68590.6529
AUD 0.65270.6277
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 60 days to adjust
  2. Big day for Tuisova
  3. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby
  4. Control sexual emotion
  5. Man dies, 3 in hospital
  6. Trio for 15s
  7. Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames
  8. PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments
  9. Municipality elections
  10. State sets aside $50k for roadshow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  9. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title Sunday (11 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)