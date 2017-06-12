Fiji Time: 12:30 PM on Monday 12 June

'Raise the bar'

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, June 12, 2017

WOMEN are an integral part of the justice system in the country.

Fiji Women Lawyers Association (FWLA) president, Radhika Naidu said 60 per cent of lawyers in the country who were admitted to the bar were women.

Ms Naidu made this revelation at the FWLA meeting on Friday night, where one of the main issues discussed was the empowerment of women in the justice system.

Ms Naidu also highlighted the diversity of influence that women lawyers were involved in from being trial lawyers, barristers, solicitors, in-house counsels, corporate boards, policy makers, legislative drafters, and diplomatic corps.

"Fiji women lawyers have a profound impact on their immediate communities, environment and society as a whole," she said.

The Fiji Law Society president, Laurel Vaurasi, encouraged the women lawyers in attendance to "raise the bar" for women in growing in professionalism and competence.

"The Fiji Law Society works together with FWLA. This is an opportunity to discuss the issues affecting women lawyers in the country," she said.

Wati Seeto, an executive of the Fiji Law Society and in-house counsel with Reserve Bank highlighted the importance of women lawyers collaborating for national development within their respective spheres.








