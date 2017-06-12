The signs before a chief dies

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The remains of Beqa Levu island in Natewa. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

IN the olden days, a group of villagers from Beqa Island travelled to the North in search of their chief.

This island has a lot of history and the people of Vosasivo Village in Natewa, Cakaudrove revealed Beqa Levu that sits in Natewa Bay used to show signs of a chief's death.

So before a chief dies, the villagers would hear the cutting of firewood from the island and the blowing of the conch shells from the mountain range of Bola Davui that sits behind the village.

But before these signs, the villagers from Beqa first settled there and according to Vosasivo villager and traditional leader of mataqali Balabala, Akuila Vodotagitagi, the group went to Natewa and settled on an island outside Vosasivo Village.

The island, which is less than a kilometre from Vosasivo Village, is now a rocky isle surrounded by mangroves.

Compared with the early days, the island of Beqa Levu was much bigger with massive land space that allowed the group from Beqa to settle.

But, because of the impacts of climate change, Mr Vodotagitagi said the island had practically sunk, leaving rocks and mangroves as visible signs of history.

"The villagers came and settled on Beqa Levu island with their families and they had children and built houses on the island," he said.

"Our forefathers used to tell us about the island of Beqa Levu and how big it was. But when the families lived there, they continued their search for the chief.

"While on this island, they used to see the villagers from Saqani, on the other side, across the bay, and make their way towards Buca Bay area to see a chief.

"That chief was Tui Cakau who settled in Waikava, so these people decided to follow one day."

But when they got to Waikava, Mr Vodotagitagi said the Tui Cakau had vacated his dwelling and travelled to Somosomo Village on Taveuni.

"They followed the Tui Cakau to Taveuni, so they arrived in Vuna before moving up to Wairiki, then finally to Dreketi in Somosomo," Mr Vodotagitagi said.

"The villagers of Beqa then settled in Dreketi and their generation is still there today. Their migration to Taveuni left an idle island with empty houses.

"So other people used to travel there to worship the gods but the vu (Fijian god) of Natewa, Duvuniwailala, closed off the island by putting reefs around it so people would not cross to the island.

"He didn't like the fact that people were coming to Beqa Levu to worship gods and do witchcraft."

When this island became vacant, the signs of a chief's death started to unfold.

Mr Vodotagitagi also witnessed such an incident in the 1990s when Ilisoni Duruwaqa was Tui Vosasivo.

"Before he died, we heard the blowing of conch shells from the mountain range of Bola Davui and we also heard the cutting of firewood from Beqa Levu island," he said.

"I was still a very young boy and I remember our fathers and grandfathers preparing everything for the funeral because by this time, our Tui Vosasivo (Duruwaqa) was sick in bed.

"We got all the food ready and the women prepared the mats and we, the young men, prepared the firewood and built the sheds.

"Sure enough, a day after hearing the blowing of the conch shells and the cutting of firewood, our chief died but we were all prepared for the chiefly funeral gathering."

That was also the last time, Mr Vodotagitagi heard of the chiefly death signs from Beqa Levu island and the mountain range. But he said that those signs helped them a lot as they would prepare well for a chiefly funeral.