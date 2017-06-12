Cost of living issues

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS across the country are now looking forward to the national budget announcement which is just three weeks away.

Ordinary Fijians have expressed concerns that the cost of living was too high and people were finding it hard to make ends meet.

For 60-year-old Nausori market vendor, Venina Vakarusere, her only advice to all Fijians was to start their own backyard vegetable gardens.

The former hotel worker, originally from Lutu Village in Naitasiri, said people have to be much wiser now, especially with the high cost of living.

"Before, say 15 years ago, I could spend $150 to $200 on shopping, which will be enough for the whole family of seven for a month, now the same amount is shopping for two weeks," Ms Vakarusere said.

"I have also noticed that now refilling 4 litres oil is only $1 less from buying a brand new bottle of 4 litres of oil.

"So instead of buying vegetables and fruits from the market, it will save us a lot of money if we just plant our own fruits and vegetables and buy meat and other groceries from the supermarket," she said.

Vuci resident, Mirini Vualiku feels the same way, saying food prices were too high.

Ms Vualiku was anticipating the national budget announcement.

This newspaper caught up with Ms Vualiku while she was doing her marketing at the Nausori market.

She said usually she would spend $150 on food items at the supermarket, including vegetables from the market and that would last the family a fortnight, but said it was different now.

"Now, $150 is just shopping for a week and it does not include vegetables and fruits or whatever else that my family may need from the market," she said.

"It is very hard, very hard indeed."

The national budget will be delivered in Parliament on June 29 by Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.