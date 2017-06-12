Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cost of living issues

Mere Naleba
Monday, June 12, 2017

FIJIANS across the country are now looking forward to the national budget announcement which is just three weeks away.

Ordinary Fijians have expressed concerns that the cost of living was too high and people were finding it hard to make ends meet.

For 60-year-old Nausori market vendor, Venina Vakarusere, her only advice to all Fijians was to start their own backyard vegetable gardens.

The former hotel worker, originally from Lutu Village in Naitasiri, said people have to be much wiser now, especially with the high cost of living.

"Before, say 15 years ago, I could spend $150 to $200 on shopping, which will be enough for the whole family of seven for a month, now the same amount is shopping for two weeks," Ms Vakarusere said.

"I have also noticed that now refilling 4 litres oil is only $1 less from buying a brand new bottle of 4 litres of oil.

"So instead of buying vegetables and fruits from the market, it will save us a lot of money if we just plant our own fruits and vegetables and buy meat and other groceries from the supermarket," she said.

Vuci resident, Mirini Vualiku feels the same way, saying food prices were too high.

Ms Vualiku was anticipating the national budget announcement.

This newspaper caught up with Ms Vualiku while she was doing her marketing at the Nausori market.

She said usually she would spend $150 on food items at the supermarket, including vegetables from the market and that would last the family a fortnight, but said it was different now.

"Now, $150 is just shopping for a week and it does not include vegetables and fruits or whatever else that my family may need from the market," she said.

"It is very hard, very hard indeed."

The national budget will be delivered in Parliament on June 29 by Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65850.6395
JPY 54.623951.6239
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68590.6529
AUD 0.65270.6277
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 60 days to adjust
  2. Big day for Tuisova
  3. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby
  4. Control sexual emotion
  5. Man dies, 3 in hospital
  6. Trio for 15s
  7. Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames
  8. PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments
  9. Municipality elections
  10. State sets aside $50k for roadshow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  9. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title Sunday (11 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)