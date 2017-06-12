Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Fijian raises hopes for national budget

Mere Naleba
Monday, June 12, 2017

RETIRED kindergarten teacher Bima Chandra is hoping that after the national budget announcement, traffic congestion on Fiji's roads would be a thing of the past.

Ms Chandra, 60, of Nausori said traffic congestion experienced in the main Suva-Nausori corridor on a daily basis, especially in the peak hours, was frustrating and government should work on addressing the issue.

"It's worse on rainy days. For most school children, if they board the 7am bus, that's way too late for them if they are to arrive in school by 8am. It would be really helpful if the issue of traffic congestion is solved. It is really frustrating."

Ms Chandra also said the cost of basic food items was worrying.

"For many families, rice, sugar, flour, tinned stuff and milk are a must in any shopping list and even those items are so expensive now," she said.

"They tell us that most items are price controlled but they're still too expensive."

Government's budget for last year was $3.32b, of which the Ministry of Infrastructure was given the highest allocation of $527.2m. The national budget announcement is scheduled for June 29.

Out of the total of $527.2m, the amount of $99.5m was allocated for renewals replacements of roads, upgrading and replacements of bridges, rural roads, streetlights and traffic signals.

Funding from these projects would be from government loans sourced through from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

Roads damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston have been allocated $31.8m, which would be used for rehabilitation works on roads, bridges and jetties.








