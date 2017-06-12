‘Increase funding'

/ Front page / News

WITH ginger identified as one of the priority commodities in Fiji, the Fiji Ginger Association would like to see more funding allocated towards agriculture, specifically commodities like ginger in the upcoming 2017/2018 National Budget.

The association is a recently formed group brought together by the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council in order to represent the ginger farmers around the country.

"We want more funding to agriculture and especially to each commodity like ginger," the association's interim president Josua Raitilava said in an interview with this newspaper.

"The only thing we would like to see when the budget comes out, is that there would be enough money for FCLC to boost their work further.

"I think there is a special plan for the FCLC in this coming budget, and if the funding increases, we will be able to reach the farmers and the help that they need."

Ginger has been well known as one of the priority products in Fiji due to its potential for food and income benefit and providing work to the local farmers.

Mr Raitilava said increased funding would also boost the association's plans to train more ginger farmers to further boost production and understanding the value chain.

"Some are just planting at the moment at a small scale and we hope to address this through training," he said.

"FCLC is waiting for the Budget to be announced so they can allocate funding to each commodity heads funds to do more registrations.

"We are still on the registration paths and we were just formed last year."

Mr Raitilava is however urging ginger farmers to plant more ginger and cover more areas.

"At the moment, what the association sees is that Fijian ginger farmers especially indigenous don't plant it on a commercial scale and quantity," he said.

"That is what we also want to drive to the ginger farmers to boost quantity of ginger by planting more ginger."

Both, immature and mature ginger are worth around $12 million in the industry, although it is likely to increase in the future.

In 2013 Fiji produced 10,529 metric tonnes of both immature and mature ginger, which was an increase of 3477 tonnes compared to 7052 metric tonnes produced in 2012.

The Agriculture Ministry over the years had also made concerted efforts towards revitalising the ginger industry in a bid to increase production and its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ginger from Fiji is exported to Australia, New Zealand, European Union, USA and Canada.

From 2009 to 2011 export earnings of the immature ginger was around $6million but it increased significantly to $12million in 2012 and 2013.

In the 2016 budget, the Government allocated $800,000 for the ginger development program, to farmers who had the proper resources, tools expertise and infrastructure.

Due to the demand in overseas markets for ginger, an increase of $300,000 was further endorsed to assist farmers with land preparations and the production of seedlings and agro inputs in the ginger development program.