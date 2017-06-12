Qaqa is Nasinu queen

/ Front page / News

MISS Nasinu Town Council Hally Qaqa was crowned Miss Nasinu at the Vodafone Sinu Millenium Carnival on Saturday night.

Ms Qaqa managed to soar above the other seven queen contestants and thanked the public for the support she had received in the week-long carnival.

"This win is dedicated to you all. I am grateful to be able to represent Nasinu at this year's Miss Fiji Pageant and be able to be your queen. I hope I will be able to receive your full support, through your friendship, for my journey," she said.

Ms Qaqa highlighted that she would continue to advocate on the issue of climate change.

Ms Qaqa also managed to win the best talent, research and traditional attire awards and also became the charity queen. Miss Daulomani Hire Vinaina Vakadewatabua was first runner-up whilst Miss Public Rental Board Laisani Sepo was the second runner-up.