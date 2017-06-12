Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Qaqa is Nasinu queen

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, June 12, 2017

MISS Nasinu Town Council Hally Qaqa was crowned Miss Nasinu at the Vodafone Sinu Millenium Carnival on Saturday night.

Ms Qaqa managed to soar above the other seven queen contestants and thanked the public for the support she had received in the week-long carnival.

"This win is dedicated to you all. I am grateful to be able to represent Nasinu at this year's Miss Fiji Pageant and be able to be your queen. I hope I will be able to receive your full support, through your friendship, for my journey," she said.

Ms Qaqa highlighted that she would continue to advocate on the issue of climate change.

Ms Qaqa also managed to win the best talent, research and traditional attire awards and also became the charity queen. Miss Daulomani Hire Vinaina Vakadewatabua was first runner-up whilst Miss Public Rental Board Laisani Sepo was the second runner-up.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65850.6395
JPY 54.623951.6239
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68590.6529
AUD 0.65270.6277
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 60 days to adjust
  2. Big day for Tuisova
  3. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby
  4. Control sexual emotion
  5. Man dies, 3 in hospital
  6. Trio for 15s
  7. Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames
  8. PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments
  9. Municipality elections
  10. State sets aside $50k for roadshow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  9. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title Sunday (11 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)