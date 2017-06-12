Fiji's sustainable practices

/ Front page / News

THE seasonal ban on the fishing and sale of kawakawa and donu during its peak breeding months was part of the 17 voluntary commitments Fiji made at the United Nations Ocean Conference last week.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said the Fijian Government worked to ensure that these fish species continued to provide substantial benefits to coastal communities in Fiji.

A statement released yesterday highlighted that as part of the kawakawa commitment, the Government also laid out a series of other management measures for kawakawa and donu, including improved collection of fisheries data, monitoring markets for undersized fish, and working with stakeholders to protect the sites across Fiji where the fish breed.

The proposed seasonal ban follows the three years of outreach through the 4FJ campaign, an initiative that aimed to build public support for improved management of kawakawa and donu.

The campaign urged members of the public to voluntarily pledge not to eat, buy or sell the fish from June to September.

Voluntary commitments for the Ocean Conference were initiatives voluntarily undertaken by governments, the United Nations system, other intergovernmental organisations and others which aimed to contribute to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14. SDG 14 is aimed at the conservation and sustainable uses of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.