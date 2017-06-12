Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji's sustainable practices

Litia Cava
Monday, June 12, 2017

THE seasonal ban on the fishing and sale of kawakawa and donu during its peak breeding months was part of the 17 voluntary commitments Fiji made at the United Nations Ocean Conference last week.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said the Fijian Government worked to ensure that these fish species continued to provide substantial benefits to coastal communities in Fiji.

A statement released yesterday highlighted that as part of the kawakawa commitment, the Government also laid out a series of other management measures for kawakawa and donu, including improved collection of fisheries data, monitoring markets for undersized fish, and working with stakeholders to protect the sites across Fiji where the fish breed.

The proposed seasonal ban follows the three years of outreach through the 4FJ campaign, an initiative that aimed to build public support for improved management of kawakawa and donu.

The campaign urged members of the public to voluntarily pledge not to eat, buy or sell the fish from June to September.

Voluntary commitments for the Ocean Conference were initiatives voluntarily undertaken by governments, the United Nations system, other intergovernmental organisations and others which aimed to contribute to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14. SDG 14 is aimed at the conservation and sustainable uses of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65850.6395
JPY 54.623951.6239
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68590.6529
AUD 0.65270.6277
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 60 days to adjust
  2. Big day for Tuisova
  3. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby
  4. Control sexual emotion
  5. Man dies, 3 in hospital
  6. Trio for 15s
  7. Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames
  8. PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments
  9. Municipality elections
  10. State sets aside $50k for roadshow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  9. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title Sunday (11 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)