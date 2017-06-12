Bolakivei gears up for Kaila! Star Search

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bolakivei. Picture: ATU RASEA

ISIMELI Bolakivei is geared up for this year's Kaila! Star Search Competition, which begins next week at the Village 6 Cinemas in Suva.

The 18-year-old Rishikul Sanatan College student had been preparing for quite some time to showcase his talents at national level.

"I have been practising contemporary and rock music for some time now because I have been singing since I was a kid," Mr Bolakivei said.

"I also play the guitar so this gives me an added advantage to perform together with my music."

The aspiring doctor revealed that his favourite artiste was Ed Sheeran and said he also wanted to be a musician.

"My preparations have been boosted by the continuous support from my family and friends at every stage so far," he said.

Mr Bolakivei said he would take advantage of more time given to contestants to finetune their singing before the finals began.

"The changing of the dates for the event has given me ample time to practise more and work on the minor details of my singing," he said.

"I am really excited to be showcasing my talent to others and I am grateful for all the support that I have been receiving."

For the first round of the finals, Mr Bolakivei would be singing the track "1+1" from Beyonce Knowles.

The top 25 contestants for the event this year underwent rehearsals with their respective mentors last Saturday.

Two more rehearsals would be held this week before the finals.