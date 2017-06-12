Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Trust acquires land for development

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 12, 2017

THE Bose ni Momo ni Yasana ko Ba Trust have acquired property in Samabula, Suva, where they will build a high rise building to let out for rent.

Trust CEO, Isimeli Bose said this was an avenue to which the trust could be funded.

"So the intention is to build a high rise (building), maybe four levels as a source of income or revenue, renting out the property," he said.

"They are also a financial unit and they need to generate income."

Last week, the trust members passed a resolution to proceed with the project.

"They were given a conceptual design and have approved and they have given the authority to go to the bank."

He added once all logistics were sorted, construction was expected to commence in October or November.

Construction is expected to be completed within the span of a year.

The property in Samabula is situated along Matuku St.








