FHTA makes profit

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 12, 2017

THE Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association made a profit of $80,234 before tax in 2016.

Association president Dixon Seeto said their healthy financial position was a result of the commitment of active members.

"We have quite a lot of members who obviously are required to pay their subscriptions to the association so we have quite a healthy income from that respect," he said.

"In that, we are able to support a full time secretariat with five staff.

"This is, I think, one of the stabilising features of our association."

With the association now co-owning the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Building that also serves as their head office, Mr Seeto said this had served as a great asset to the association.

"We built the building a couple of years ago and is now definitely of great worth to the association and it's also a place where members can come and use a facility and an office like this when in Suva.

"We are also very conscious of members benefits and what we can actually do for the members and also what other benefits we can actually physically provide for the members."








