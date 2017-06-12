/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Lautoka Farmers 2017 Miss Lautoka Sector Sina Paul receives her prize from former prime minister of Fiji Mahendra Chaudhry after the crowning in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

BASKING in her win on Saturday night, newly crowned Miss Farmers Carnival queen, Sina Paul believes more youths should advocate for needy children.

Ms Paul was overwhelmed with the raucous crowd that supported her win at the carnival grounds and vowed to continue her efforts in caring for underprivileged students.

The 20-year-old physiotherapist student at Fiji National University had been travelling to Suva and back each week to ensure she completed her exams and was able to be part of the carnival.

"At the beginning it was easy because practise was in the weekend and then it got more complicated because it shifted to the weekdays as well," she said.

"But the committee members were very helpful, they paid for my fare, they encouraged me to study and I am grateful to my family members who would practically wait for me at the bus stand to pick me up late at night then drop me at three in the morning to catch the morning glory bus."

Learning the value of kindness from her parents, Ms Paul said she hoped to replicate their teachings to inspire others to practise kindness.

"I come from a very large family so money is not in infinite quantity and I would like to thank my parents for working very hard and for teaching me the value of kindness and how it is important to be kind to everyone and to help wherever you can."

Her father, Tamiselao Paul, said he couldn't be more proud of his daughter's commitment to both school and the carnival and that her hard work has paid off.

"I think for every parent, they look forward to their daughter winning particularly in events like these and I am very proud that she was able to pull this off despite her exams through the week."