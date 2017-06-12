Doctors urged to contribute

/ Front page / News

DOCTORS have been urged to contribute to solutions to combat violence in all aspects of society.

Dr Basharat Munshi, a consultant general surgeon at the CWM Hospital said this at the Fiji Medical Association mini conference in Lautoka on Saturday.

He said while doctors mostly witnessed the end result of violence whether it be of a physical or psychological nature, they had a duty to ensure patient's protection and contribute ways to assist them.

"I think we should all openly talk about violence," he said.

"Once you start talking about the problems, then hopefully you will get some solutions."

The association has ventured on a "one million stars to end violence" initiative spearheaded in Australia in a bid to have more open discussion on the issue of violence.

"It's good that issues like this come out at community level. There could be five-10 more cases that are not reported.

"Even toddlers face the brunt, no one is safe apparently and the victims are getting younger and younger.

"I think the million stars is a good way for us to start addressing these problems at root cause levels."