Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Doctors urged to contribute

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 12, 2017

DOCTORS have been urged to contribute to solutions to combat violence in all aspects of society.

Dr Basharat Munshi, a consultant general surgeon at the CWM Hospital said this at the Fiji Medical Association mini conference in Lautoka on Saturday.

He said while doctors mostly witnessed the end result of violence whether it be of a physical or psychological nature, they had a duty to ensure patient's protection and contribute ways to assist them.

"I think we should all openly talk about violence," he said.

"Once you start talking about the problems, then hopefully you will get some solutions."

The association has ventured on a "one million stars to end violence" initiative spearheaded in Australia in a bid to have more open discussion on the issue of violence.

"It's good that issues like this come out at community level. There could be five-10 more cases that are not reported.

"Even toddlers face the brunt, no one is safe apparently and the victims are getting younger and younger.

"I think the million stars is a good way for us to start addressing these problems at root cause levels."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65850.6395
JPY 54.623951.6239
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68590.6529
AUD 0.65270.6277
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 60 days to adjust
  2. Big day for Tuisova
  3. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby
  4. Control sexual emotion
  5. Man dies, 3 in hospital
  6. Trio for 15s
  7. Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames
  8. PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments
  9. Municipality elections
  10. State sets aside $50k for roadshow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  9. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title Sunday (11 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)