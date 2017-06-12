Control sexual emotion

/ Front page / News

MOST sexual offences in the country occur because of the inability of the offender to control his or her emotions.

West Divisional Police Commander, Marika Yalimaiwai said this while addressing members of the Fiji Medical Association at a mini conference at the Lautoka Hospital conference room on Saturday.

Mr Yalimaiwai was speaking on the theme, "A Nation against Violence" in a bid to alert and urge medical practitioners to assist victims of violent acts.

"Recently, we have recorded a number of serious crimes, some extremely troubling to read of the extent of injuries inflicted on a victim," he said.

"Serious crimes have a broad definition and if I was to specifically focus on murders, aggravated assaults and sexual offences, there is a common issue arising from the majority of these reports — it's human factor and the inability to control one's emotions."

"Gruesome murders, assaults and sexual offences are often committed by someone consumed by so much rage that the only outlet they know is to direct the violence to the person they are having issues with."

He added the worst victims of these violent acts had been children.

"Unfortunately, there have been some cases whereby innocent children have been subjected to this anger and this is an issue that needs to be addressed urgently.

"Injuries inflicted on sexual offence victims are also becoming more shocking and when you think of a victim who is a child, its' just too horrible to talk about.

"Some people might even say that doctor's or medical professionals don't have a lot to do with fighting crime, but the knowledge we have in this field is enormous and it is vital that we share what we have.

"By continuously working together we are able to show a united front in the fight against crime. Rather than focusing on the end state, I want us to focus in the prevention aspect of violence."