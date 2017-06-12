Man dies, 3 in hospital

/ Front page / News

A MAN is dead after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and landed down a cliff at Vilamaria settlement on Taveuni.

Police confirmed the incident happened early Saturday at about 3am.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was driving the vehicle with three others when the accident occurred.

"The victim was driving a vehicle with three others when he allegedly lost control causing it to veer off the road and went down a cliff," she said.

"The other three passengers were conveyed to the Taveuni Hospital.

"It is believed they were under the influence of alcohol however, that will be determined during the process of investigations."

The road death toll stands at 25 compared to 22 for the same period last year.