Club helps students rebuild

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, June 12, 2017

THE Rotary Club of Taveuni will work with students on a new project known as the School Kitchen Garden project.

After the vegetation destruction by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year, the club has decided to help schools on the island grow their own vegetables and supply for boarders.

Rotary Club member Peter Malden said the project would teach children how to grow healthy vegetables.

He said this was imperative so students could also learn how to support themselves by growing their own food. The projects, Mr Malden said, were part of a TC Winston rehabilitation program headed by the Rotary Club of Taveuni. The club was also part of the reconstruction of Lavena Primary School that was completely destroyed by TC Winston.

The club worked in partnership with Fulton Hogan Hiways that resulted in the completion of the project with new school furniture being provided.

"The students of Lavena Primary School and teachers are using their new building," said Mr Malden.

"We also repaired the Niusawa Secondary School and gave them nine new computers, four new teacher's quarters and we are about to build another two new teacher's quarters. On Qamea Island, new school furniture were provided for schools that suffered a landslide in Togo Village and we have also completed building the library at Lavena school."

Volunteers of Rotary Club had also rebuilt a classroom block at Vuna Primary School and two new teacher's quarters at South Taveuni School.

Mr Malden said the club's assistance to the local communities would continue.








