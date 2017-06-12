Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Adverse weather conditions delay work on bridge

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, June 12, 2017

THE adverse weather condition has delayed works currently being done at the bridge in Labasa Town.

While works on the bridge deck has been completed, allowing normal flow of traffic, works beneath the deck has not been finished.

Fulton Hogan Hiways special projects manager Eddie de Vries said the heavy rain caused some delays as repair works included the use of pontoons.

"The pontoons had to be taken off the water in case the river flooded," said Mr de Vries.

Despite the setback, Mr de Vries said that work on top of the bridge was carried out within the expected timeframe.

"Both lanes are open to traffic and motorists are advised to drive within the speed limits when approaching and driving across the bridge," he said.

"Despite the unusually wet weather experienced across the country, repairs to the top deck of the bridge have been completed as scheduled with work continuing beneath the deck to reinforce the support structure."

Mr de Vries said repairs to the deck included removing the existing asphalt layer and laying a new concrete layer.

He said all 12 columns supporting the bridge were to be repaired.

"All steel supports have been installed and the crew is in the process of constructing the epoxy infill between the new steel and the old concrete columns," he said.

"The bridge repairs, which started in April were due to a cracked deck and steel corrosion in its concrete columns causing the outer layer of the concrete to break away from the main structure."








