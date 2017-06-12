Fiji Time: 12:30 PM on Monday 12 June

State sets aside $50k for roadshow

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, June 12, 2017

GOVERNMENT has set aside $50,000 for the Northern roadshow.

This budget would also cater for transportation costs of villagers travelling from their villages to Saqani, where the roadshow would be held.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama would be in Saqani in a week's time to be part of this roadshow.

Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said the roadshow would cover the districts of Vaturova, Koroalau, Saqani, Udu, Nadogo, and Tawake.

"But everyone else is invited to this roadshow because all government services would be provided at this show which will be held in Saqani," he said.

"We will also provide special carriers and buses to transport villagers to the roadshow and take them back home. I am encouraging all the villagers to come and make use of these services especially when their villages are far from town."

The roadshow, Mr Vocea said, was being held to take the services closer to the rural dwellers.

"Registration of births, deaths and updating records will also be done at the roadshow," he said.

"We do know that these areas are far from town so we are providing the free transport services to the villagers so they could make use of government services."

Mr Vocea said that other projects around the North would be officially opened by Mr Bainimarama, including a day's trip to Rabi Island.

The roadshow will be held on June 19.








