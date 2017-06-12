Police raise alarm

/ Front page / News

POLICE are concerned about the sexual offences being reported in the North so far this year.

Although police could not confirm statistics — as this would be done by Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at the quarterly announcements — it had confirmed that more people have reported sexual related cases after awareness programs.

And the Divisional Police Commander North, senior superintendent Verani Nakauyaca, has pleaded with the communities to protect the vulnerable, especially children and women.

He said most cases reported involved children under the age of 17. His plea for protection comes after police concern that most sexual related cases lodged at police stations in the North involved family members as culprits.

SSP Nakauyaca added that in such cases, because they were related, they would not report the matter to police.

But the community awareness programs have resulted in more reports received by the police which he has described as a positive move.

"The saddest part is knowing that the very trusted relatives who are supposed to keep, protect and look after the younger ones are committing the offence," SSP Nakauyaca said.

"So our teams have been out in communities doing awareness programs and reminding the people about the laws that now exist. "We have been holding awareness programs in the communities of Vanua Levu and what we have noticed is that reports are made after our awareness programs," he said.

"This is positive because people are coming forward to report and that's encouraging. But we are pleading with the older members of society to protect our children and women because they are vulnerable."

SSP Nakauyaca also confirmed that four secondary school boys from an island outside Vanua Levu had been remanded in custody for an alleged rape case.

He said the report of this alleged rape case was received after the community policing team visited the island for an awareness program.