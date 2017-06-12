Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Firefighters try to contain the blaze which engulfed an eight-bedroom house at Wainadoi. Picture: ATU RASEA

NINETEEN-year-old Jack Kairo is lucky to be alive after his family home was completely burnt to the ground in an early morning fire yesterday at Wainadoi.

The double-storey eight-bedroom corrugated iron house was fully engulfed in flames within a few minutes before three fire trucks could control the fire.

Mr Kairo said he was fortunate to wake up in time to escape the house with few burns and bruises.

"I was sleeping alone on the top floor in the house and I was feeling hot when I couldn't breathe because of the smoke.

"When I woke up, I saw the smoke and I managed to burst open the door and jump off the balcony," Mr Kairo said.

"I went down to the bottom flat and saw the fire started from there and then I started calling out for help so that the neighbours can help me."

According to Mr Kairo, he couldn't save any of the belongings and the family had to start from scratch.

"My two sister's school uniforms, bags and books all got lost in the fire.

"Even our car which was parked outside exploded because of the fire," he said.

Mr Kairo said he had not informed his father, who was away in the Solomon Islands for work commitments of the fire.

"We are still trying to contact him regarding the incident.

"My sisters and I will be staying at our aunt's place for the time being before we can make a decision," he said.

"The police and the fire team took down my statements regarding the incident and I am fortunate that none of us got badly injured or lost our lives."

Neigbour Turubio Tuilevuka said he heard the call for help from Mr Kairo early in the morning.

"The fire started after 7.30am. I heard the call from the boy who was present in the house when the fire started and then we ran to assist him," Mr Tuilevuka said.

The estimated damage to the house is about $100,000.

National Fire Authority (NFA) investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.