Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Monday, June 12, 2017

YESTERDAY, Beachcomber heard this from a friend.

She had observed how an adult and two children literally slow motioned across Suva's McGregor Rd playfully.

It seemed they tried to see if they could beat vehicles coming from their right before they reached the middle of the road, and continued with the same gait to the other side.

Few vehicles tooted their horns, one driver shook his head.

The friend told Beachcomber that she had seen many other careless and ignorant acts; like young boys playing in the middle of the road, adults jaywalking with very young children, children tagging behind while adults enjoyed a lively conversation up ahead, and more.

Children learn from what they are taught or shown, Beachcomber was told.

That age is the best time to teach safe road practices.

But it must be complemented with proper demonstration from the grown-ups.








