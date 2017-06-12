Municipality elections

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says if it forms government next year, it will hold local government elections to ensure ratepayers and citizens of all municipalities have the right to choose their representatives.

Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad claimed Local Government Minister, Parveen Kumar has not honoured his promise that he made 33 months ago to hold democratic elections in all municipalities.

"The minister has used the review of the Local Government Act as an excuse to deny ratepayers and citizens of our municipalities to exercise their democratic right," Prof Prasad said.

"The fact that 68 per cent (Tebbutt-Times poll May survey results) of our people want an elected mayor instead of an administrator to run the affairs of a municipality is concrete evidence of the need to allow the ratepayers and citizens their right to elect their representatives so that they are accountable to them," he said.

"This right has been denied since the dissolution of councils in 2009. The ratepayers have no right and voice in determining how their rates and other fees and charges levied by municipalities are used. This is unacceptable."

Results from a recent Tebbutt-Times poll published last Saturday showed 68 per cent of people want an elected mayor.

The NFP Leader said this can only happen when there are municipal councils.

He claimed the minister's repeated statements that the councils were doing a tremendous job under administrators were wrong because there were no councils at the moment.

"I am surprised that minister Kumar doesn't understand the meaning of a Council despite being a Ba Town Councillor himself for 16 years, 12 years of which he was the town's mayor, and also served as head of Fiji Local Government Association.

He said the Local Government Act (Section II Section 9) defines the Composition of a Council as "The council for every municipality shall consist of such number of councillors as the Electoral Commission may from time to time determine".

"The Act also says elections of councils should be held every three years. Therefore, special administrators who are under direct control of the minister do not constitute a council." Professor Prasad also reminded Mr Kumar of his statement that he made immediately after being sworn in as Local Government Minister on September 24, 2014 that his immediate task would be to see we have municipal elections for all towns and cities.

When contacted last night, Mr Kumar said he would comment on the claims made by the NFP leader later.

Mr Kumar had told Parliament in March that the elections should not be held just for the sake of having it. "I will reiterate what I said. I did say to have an election," he said.

"What we need to do is to review the Local Government Act and earlier on, what I have said, I did say that the associated laws are in its final stages."