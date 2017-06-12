Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Child labour awareness

Litia Cava
Monday, June 12, 2017

WHEN children are neglected or unattended, they fall victims or become vulnerable to issues of child labour and child abuse, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

As Fiji joins the rest of the world today in commemorating World Day against Child Labour, the minister has called on every parent to ensure their children attend school every day.

"Be part of their schooling process and as such save them from exploitation or child labour," Dr Reddy said.

"Parents must supervise their children and protect them from all forms of ill-treatment, exploitation and suffering."

Dr Reddy said after a campaign conducted by the ministry, they were now focused on districts to ensure that children who had dropped out of school are given an opportunity.

"These are the children who can easily fall prey to child labour and therefore, we are ensuring that we intervene to eliminate the issue of our children being exploited," he said.

"The best way to combat any form of child labour or child exploitation is to keep the child in school."

He said the 2013 Constitution clearly stated and defined the rights of children.

The theme this year is 'In conflicts and disasters, protect children from child labour'.

