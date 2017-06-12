Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments

Litia Cava
Monday, June 12, 2017

FIJI'S role at the United Nations Ocean Conference last week was far more ambitious than a nation of our size can expect to play under normal circumstances, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama highlighted this in his closing remarks at the conference in New York on Saturday.

"And I want to thank the world for giving a small island developing state such a big voice as co-chair of this conference to amplify our collective concerns," Mr Bainimarama said.

Mr Bainimarama also reminded delegates and participants of the need to implement its outcomes and commitments.

"There is no question that we have made great strides this week (last week) in drawing global attention to the urgent need for action on our oceans and seas."

Mr Bainimarama said this was reflected in the large number of formal commitments that had been made, which have now reached more than 1300 and was still rising.

The prime minister also led a reception to honour Fiji's former permanent representative to the UN in New York, Peter Thomson, for his contribution in advancing Fiji's interests on the international stage.

Mr Thomson is the current president of the United Nations 61st General Assembly and has been instrumental in advancing Fiji's foreign interests as well as establishing Fiji's position as host, chair, or president at various international forums and meetings.








