60 days to adjust

BUS commuters in the country should start psyching themselves up for the use of electronic ticketing (e-ticketing) during daily travels.

The e-ticketing system will be rolled out and made compulsory from October later this year.

Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum held a meeting with the Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) and Vodafone Fiji to discuss protocol issues and other aspects relating to electronic ticketing (e-ticketing) yesterday.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum called on the bus operators and Vodafone to work together and be solution-driven for the commencement of e-ticketing from August 1, 2017.

He said after August 1, the law allowed the stakeholders 60 days to make adjustments.

For 60 days, both e-ticketing and cash system will be allowed, but from October 1, everybody would be using e-ticketing.

"There are various aspects of standards that need to be adhered to under the E-ticketing Act. FBOA and bus operators had been requested to come up with various protocols to be implemented," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"We will have the amendments done. Also, to include in the protocols that non-adherence to any of the regulations will impose certain penalties on the bus operators," the acting PM said.

He stressed the interest of the travelling public must be protected at all times.

"We need to see the plan in terms of the roll-out, we need to see what kind of promotions Vodafone will have and we need to get the people to buy into the system."

The e-ticketing machines to be used by Vodafone are T3, which would arrive in the third week of this month. E-ticketing cards, which will be distributed for free, will also be arriving soon and Vodafone will start registration with schools and other customers.

"We will have 1600 e-ticketing POS terminals made available for people to top up their cards. We will have the tap-on system with driver intervention. Cards for school students will be different," Vodafone CEO, Mr Pradeep Lal said.

"In the next few weeks, we will be creating awareness and educating customers about the processes. We are working closely with Government and the FBOA on this. Temporary or disposable cards will also be made available for tourists."