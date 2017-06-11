Fiji football defeated at stage 3 qualifiers

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:04PM NEW Caledonia defeated Fiji 2-1 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three Oceania qualifiers in Noumea in the last hour.

Fiji trailed 1-0 at half time after Kavaia Rawaqa was caught with a hand ball in the penalty box.

New Caledonia player Emile Ounei scored from the spot kick.

Fiji equalised through Rewa's Epeli Saukuru in the second half but the host country scored the winning goal through Richard Sele.

Fiji: Tevita Koroi (GK) (C), Kavaia Rawaqa, Remueru Tekiate, Christopher Wasasala, Epeli Saukuru, Amani Makoe (Iosefo Verevou), Waisake Tabucava, Saula Waqa (Roy Krishna), Laitia Tuilau, Samuela Kautoga, Laisenia Raura (Dave Radrigai)

Substitutes: Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Kolinio Sivoki, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Madhwan Gounder, Beniamino Mateinaqara