Update: 7:08PM NEW CALEDONIA leads Fiji 1-0 at half time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three qualifiers in Noumea, New Caledonia.

The home side scored from a penalty kick after a hand ball in the penalty box by Kavaia Rawaqa.

Fiji got their fair share of chances to attack but Fiji striker Saula Waqa could not find the target.

New Caledonia's goal was scored by Emile Ounei.