Coastal fisheries may not meet future needs: Rupeni

Update: 7:06PM LOCALLY Managed Marine Area (LMMA) representative Etika Rupeni says coastal fisheries are currently over-exploited and will not meet future needs of communities.

He said majority of communities were heavily dependent on coastal resources.

"For example, Fiji forecast shows a need for an additional 30 tonnes by 2010. Coastal areas and inshore are the most vulnerable to development impacts, over-fishing, climate change and disasters further complicating management," Mr Rupeni said.

"Social impacts on peoples' livelihoods and survival are enormous if management systems are allowed to collapse."