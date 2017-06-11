Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coastal fisheries may not meet future needs: Rupeni

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 7:06PM LOCALLY Managed Marine Area (LMMA) representative Etika Rupeni says coastal fisheries are currently over-exploited and will not meet future needs of communities.

He said majority of communities were heavily dependent on coastal resources.

"For example, Fiji forecast shows a need for an additional 30 tonnes by 2010. Coastal areas and inshore are the most vulnerable to development impacts, over-fishing, climate change and disasters further complicating management," Mr Rupeni said.

"Social impacts on peoples' livelihoods and survival are enormous if management systems are allowed to collapse."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  2. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  3. Mighty game
  4. High school student among burglary suspects
  5. Patrol nabs poachers
  6. Fire leaves Wainadoi family homeless
  7. Vital action
  8. Positive messages for mental health
  9. Love for the home
  10. Sector needs hotels

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  8. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)