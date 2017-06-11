Veibi: Bua's voice to New York

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bua conservationist Tarusila Veibi being interviewed by Oceans witness in New York. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:59PM FIFTY five-year-old Tarusila Veibi continues to play an integral position in her advisory role to the leaders within her province on matters concerning natural resource management and continues to be an inspiration to those working around her.

Mrs Veibi, originally from Lomanikoro in Bua, is a conservationist with the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network (FLMMA) and has been since 2008.

She is the only woman who represents her district in Bua during resource management meetings by being the voice to the women who remained silent providers and were the heart and soul of the community and family.

She participated at her first international United Nations Oceans conference in New York.

Since 2015, she became part of a team that had been advocating to women fishers in different provinces across Fiji on a project for mud crabs.

"These mud crabs are now on a decline due to overconsumption, overfishing, habitat destruction due to developments and climate change," Mrs Veibi said.

She said work on mud crab conservation had been inspiring given the support from women fishers, youths and men.