Fours end South Pacific Bowling Carnival

PRAVIN NARAIN
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 6:20PM THE 2017 South Pacific Bowling Carnival ended with the fours competition at Suva Bowling Club earlier this afternoon.

Suva bowlers Ian Godson, Diwan Chandm Surendra Prasad and Dan Lumon proved too strong for Joe Lepolo, Sunia Lavaki, Ishwar Lal and David Harrison in the final.

They won 22-18 in the final.

Singles winners: Jare Josaia (men), Litia Tikoisuva (women)

Pairs winners: Surendra Prasad, Ishwar Lal (men), Varasila Vosalataki and Elizabeth Moceiwai (women)

Fours: Dan Lumon, Diwan Chand, Ian Godson, Surendra Prasad (men), Mereani Ralovo, Losalini Tiko, Vitinia Tubuna, Charlotte Barnette (women)








