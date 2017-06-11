Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Sunday 11 June

COP23: Opportunity to reaffirm commitments

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 5:50PM COME November, the stakes cannot be higher now that the Trump administration has abandoned the Paris Agreement, says Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Addressing delegates at the closure of the United Nations Oceans conference in New York on Friday, Mr Bainimarama said all leaders had come together as one world this week in defence of our oceans.

But he added it was also time to turn their attention to the simultaneous challenge of climate change - "the urgent need to come together in a grand coalition for climate action and uphold the Paris Agreement of 2015".

He said COP23 was still an important opportunity for the world to reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

"The wonderful thing is that so much of America remains standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us in support of decisive climate action. But COP23 will still be an important opportunity for the world to reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement and I appeal to you all for your support," Mr Bainimarama said. 

"Because there is one fundamental truth above all others. That we cannot improve the quality of our oceans without addressing the threat of climate change.  The two are interlinked. Indivisible."

