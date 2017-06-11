Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Sunday 11 June

Low pressure expected to weaken

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 4:38PM A WEAK trough of low pressure lies slow moving just east of the group.

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi expects the system to gradually weaken later today.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group will be fine apart from brief showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

Fine weather is forecast elsewhere apart from afternoon or evening showers, and cool nights.

For mariners, the weather centre has forecast moderate to fresh southerly winds, gusty at times, with winds gradually turning and becoming southeasterly from tonight.








