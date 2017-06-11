Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Perfect start for Scotland; Fiji next for Italy

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 3:43PM A PERFECT start for Scotland's new coach Gregor Townsend after his boys rewarded him with a 34-13 win over Italy for his first match in charge in their first-ever international test played between two Six Nations teams in Southeast Asia.

The Scots delivered a five-try victory for their coach in front of more than 9000 fans at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Scottish coach said he was pleased to get the win but they had a few things to work on.

"We knew conditions were going to be tough. It's our first game together and we started well," Townsend said. 

"Italy is a tough opponent and you need to keep working at it. 

"The players kept believing themselves and worked hard to get the two tries before half time. 

"Our team played some good rugby in the second half and our set pieces were key to our victory."

A statement from Rugby Singapore quoted Italy coach Conor O'Shea saying Scotland was fifth in the world for a reason.

However, he noted that his players held the Scots for 38 minutes before inviting the pressure upon themselves.

"Our guys never stop trying, but we had some tough calls tonight and it's hard to play with one less man. We had to really make up ground and we need to work on our discipline. We don't like to lose, what's frustrating is we shot ourselves in the foot," O'Shea said. 

"We played some incredible defence as Scotland had a lot of possession. I'm proud of the boys as they kept going and deserved the two tries in the end."

Scotland will next travel to Australia to play the Wallabies on June 17 in Sydney, before taking on Fiji on June 24 in the capital city, Suva. 

Italy will be facing Fiji next Saturday in Suva as part of their Summer tour.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  2. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  3. Mighty game
  4. High school student among burglary suspects
  5. Patrol nabs poachers
  6. Fire leaves Wainadoi family homeless
  7. Vital action
  8. Positive messages for mental health
  9. Love for the home
  10. Sector needs hotels

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  8. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)