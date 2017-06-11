Perfect start for Scotland; Fiji next for Italy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Scotland's Tim Visser scores a try just before the break at the Singapore National Stadium. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:43PM A PERFECT start for Scotland's new coach Gregor Townsend after his boys rewarded him with a 34-13 win over Italy for his first match in charge in their first-ever international test played between two Six Nations teams in Southeast Asia.

The Scots delivered a five-try victory for their coach in front of more than 9000 fans at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Scottish coach said he was pleased to get the win but they had a few things to work on.

"We knew conditions were going to be tough. It's our first game together and we started well," Townsend said.

"Italy is a tough opponent and you need to keep working at it.

"The players kept believing themselves and worked hard to get the two tries before half time.

"Our team played some good rugby in the second half and our set pieces were key to our victory."

A statement from Rugby Singapore quoted Italy coach Conor O'Shea saying Scotland was fifth in the world for a reason.

However, he noted that his players held the Scots for 38 minutes before inviting the pressure upon themselves.

"Our guys never stop trying, but we had some tough calls tonight and it's hard to play with one less man. We had to really make up ground and we need to work on our discipline. We don't like to lose, what's frustrating is we shot ourselves in the foot," O'Shea said.

"We played some incredible defence as Scotland had a lot of possession. I'm proud of the boys as they kept going and deserved the two tries in the end."

Scotland will next travel to Australia to play the Wallabies on June 17 in Sydney, before taking on Fiji on June 24 in the capital city, Suva.

Italy will be facing Fiji next Saturday in Suva as part of their Summer tour.