Schools advised to organise child labour awareness

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 1:48PM SCHOOLS around the country have been advised by the Education Ministry to organise awareness activities on the issue of child labour and the negative impacts on the development of children.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said Fiji would join the rest of the world tomorrow to commemorate World Day against Child Labour with the theme 'In conflicts and disasters, protect children from child labour'.

Mr Reddy said the best way to combat any form of child labour or child exploitation was to ensure children were kept in school.

"So I am again calling on all parents to send their children to school, every day. Be part of their schooling process and as such save them from exploitation or child labour," the minister said.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), World Day Against Child Labour focuses on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.








