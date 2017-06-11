Community call to support women's empowerment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar with Saweni community members in Lautoka. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:28PM ASSISTANT Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar visited communities in Lautoka earlier this week to inform people about the various schemes the ministry can assist in.

Backed by the Government's commitment to provide better services to all communities in the country, Ms Bhatnagar said they needed to apply a personal touch towards their delivery of service to the communities.

While addressing a women's group at Saweni, she upheld the welfare to the Workfare Initiative and encouraged all present to support women's empowerment.

Ms Bhatnagar also said it was important for the men in all families to help women in their homes grow economically.