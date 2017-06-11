Fire leaves Wainadoi family homeless

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Firefighters fight to contain the fire that completely destroyed an eight-bedroom house at Wainadoi outside Lami. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 12:59PM A FAMILY was left homeless after after a fire destroyed their eight bedroom house they were living in at Wainadoi early this morning.

Three fire trucks attended to the blaze but it could not save the property as flames completely engulfed the house.

During the time of the fire, 19-year-old Jack Kairo was the only one present in the house and could not save any belongings.

When the team from The Fiji Times arrived to the scene, the house was completely destroyed.

The damage to the property is estimated around $100,000.



The National Fire Authority has begun its investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

More detail in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.