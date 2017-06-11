Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji supports call for green jobs

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 12:52PM GREEN jobs and green initiatives are the future of work in a changing climate.

And Fiji's Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate urged that everyone must work together towards achieving sustainable growth, productive employment and decent work.

He made the comments at the 106th Session of the International Labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland, this week in response to the reports of the ILO director general and the chair of the ILO governing body.

He said in the face of climate change, Fiji supported the call for green jobs and green initiative, and encouraged investment in those areas.  

Minister Usamate was responding to the reports of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director-General and the Chair of the ILO governing body.  

He said transitioning to green jobs and green initiative would mean prioritising investments that reduced climate pollution, enhancing environmentally-sustainable innovation, and encouraging a positive transition with decent jobs and social justice in mind. 

He added sound policies had to be in place and done in stages as transitioning to a green economy could be costly.   








