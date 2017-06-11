Fiji Time: 12:43 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Constitutional empowerment for Moturiki youths

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 12:31PM YOUTHS of Moturiki district in Lomaiviti have come out of a community consultation enlightened and knowledgeable of their constitutional rights.

The youths, including people from the 10 villages in the district, also accessed social, economic and legal services provided by the Government. 

Coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji, the community consultation allowed the opportunity for youths to understand how crucial it was for them to exercise their constitutional rights to be able to constructively engage with their country's sustainable development path at all levels.

And it stated this was evident during the consultation where young people were engaged in discussions on their constitutional rights, and accessed information and services provided by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Legal Aid Commission, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, and other local governments offices and representatives such as Police, judicial department and provincial councils.

the UNDP's mobile service delivery team held awareness raising sessions and delivered services to the doorstep of those communities.

Few youths were quoted in the statement acknowledging the program, becoming more aware of their constitutional rights and at the same time accessing government services.

The mobile service delivery is implemented as part of the Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) for rural and urban Fijians project that ams to promote peace building, social cohesion and inclusiveness.

This is done through awareness of rights, access to services, provision of legal advice and institutional capacity building in the country.

The project is implemented in Fiji by the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, in partnership with the ministry and Legal Aid, with support from the Japanese government and the UNDP.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  2. Mighty game
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  4. Patrol nabs poachers
  5. Positive messages for mental health
  6. Vital action
  7. High school student among burglary suspects
  8. Love for the home
  9. Sector needs hotels
  10. Pearl farming an asset

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)