Constitutional empowerment for Moturiki youths

+ Enlarge this image Youths of Navuti Village, Moturiki in Lomaiviti at the community consultation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:31PM YOUTHS of Moturiki district in Lomaiviti have come out of a community consultation enlightened and knowledgeable of their constitutional rights.

The youths, including people from the 10 villages in the district, also accessed social, economic and legal services provided by the Government.

Coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji, the community consultation allowed the opportunity for youths to understand how crucial it was for them to exercise their constitutional rights to be able to constructively engage with their country's sustainable development path at all levels.

And it stated this was evident during the consultation where young people were engaged in discussions on their constitutional rights, and accessed information and services provided by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Legal Aid Commission, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, and other local governments offices and representatives such as Police, judicial department and provincial councils.

the UNDP's mobile service delivery team held awareness raising sessions and delivered services to the doorstep of those communities.

Few youths were quoted in the statement acknowledging the program, becoming more aware of their constitutional rights and at the same time accessing government services.

The mobile service delivery is implemented as part of the Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) for rural and urban Fijians project that ams to promote peace building, social cohesion and inclusiveness.

This is done through awareness of rights, access to services, provision of legal advice and institutional capacity building in the country.

The project is implemented in Fiji by the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, in partnership with the ministry and Legal Aid, with support from the Japanese government and the UNDP.