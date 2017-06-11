Police investigate alcohol intoxication

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:26AM FIJI Police are investigating whether the driver and the passengers of the vehicle that plunged down a cliff in Taveuni yesterday morning were intoxicated.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Vilimaria Settlement, died and his three passengers are admitted in Taveuni hospital.

She said the deceased had allegedly lost control resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and down a cliff.

The national road death now stands at 25 compared to 22 for the same period last year.

In a separate accident, a 78-year-old man is nursing minor injuries he sustained when he was hit a by a bus on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at the Lautoka bus station when the man was crossing behind the bus when it suddenly reversed.

Ms Naisoro said the driver was questioned and released as investigations continued.