Fiji out to win qualifiers in New Caledonia

+ Enlarge this image Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel during a training session with his players. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 11:20AM FIJI football team will be out to register their first win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the three Oceania Qualifiers against New Caledonia later this afternoon.

The Christophe Gamel-coached side will take on New Caledonia in Noumea, New Caledonia at 6pm (Fiji Time).

Gamel said it was a tough ask but he was confident of his players.

"We will go in with a never give up attitude," he said.

Meanwhile, Fiji drew with New Caledonia 2-all in a home match with Olympians Saula Waqa and Roy Krishna scoring important goals for Fiji.