Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji out to win qualifiers in New Caledonia

PRAVIN NARAIN
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Update: 11:20AM FIJI football team will be out to register their first win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the three Oceania Qualifiers against New Caledonia later this afternoon.

The Christophe Gamel-coached side will take on New Caledonia in Noumea, New Caledonia at 6pm (Fiji Time).

Gamel said it was a tough ask but he was confident of his players.

"We will go in with a never give up attitude," he said.

Meanwhile, Fiji drew with New Caledonia 2-all in a home match with Olympians Saula Waqa and Roy Krishna scoring important goals for Fiji.  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  2. Mighty game
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  4. Patrol nabs poachers
  5. Positive messages for mental health
  6. Vital action
  7. High school student among burglary suspects
  8. Love for the home
  9. Sector needs hotels
  10. Pearl farming an asset

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)