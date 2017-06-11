High school student among burglary suspects

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:51AM FOUR young men, including a student, have been arrested by Nakasi Police for allegedly breaking into a dairy shop before fleeing in the shop owner's vehicle.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the four allegedly broke into the dairy shop at Wainibuku last Wednesday, and drove off with the vehicle.

Ms Naisoro said the vehicle was found in Valelevu whereby the 27-year-old driver and his 23-year-old passenger were arrested by the officers.

She said two other suspects aged 18 years and a Form 6 student were arrested in Wainibuku.

All four are being questioned at the Nakasi Police Station as investigations continue.