Bureau uses drone to process accurate images

THE Fiji Bureau of Statistics have now engaged the services of Drone Services (Fiji) Ltd as they conduct mapping exercise in the country, preparing for National Census Day.

Drones will be used along the Suva-Nausori corridor to collect data and to enhance imagery information needed for this year's national population and household census.

The pilot project being carried out by Drones Services Fiji Ltd will be for a week, which would enable the National Statistics Office to process accurate images of squatter settlements.

Processed images obtained from the drones will then be uploaded to Google map which would be accessed by area co-ordinators and information passed down to enumerators.

This activity will increase efficiency in information gathering by enumerators.

In a span of a week, the office has mapped out 27 squatter settlements with accurate and updated information which would be used by area co-ordinators.

The National Census Day is scheduled for September 17, with mapping areas subdivided into 1900 enumeration areas across the country.