Stars embark on Kaila! mission

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, June 11, 2017

THE Kaila! Star Search competition has embarked on a mission of contributing towards the development of the music industry in the country.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said it was time for the music fraternity in the country to show their support to the contestants.

"We are asking them to come over and support these young raw talents and also asking the creative arts as a whole to support them because we have got rich talents in the country," Vakadewavosa said.

Majority of the contestants yesterday were present at the Fiji Times Ltd conference room to have their first rehearsals with their respective mentors.

Vakadewavosa said all the singers and dancers were divided into two groups to make it easier for the mentors to allocate more time for each contestant.

"We are going through the contestants' songs today (yesterday). The contestants have already chosen their songs. This will give us a better idea of what to expect from them," he said.

"We are also going to touch up on things they need to do in order to perform better like their presentations, their pitch and all the matters they need to work on the vocals which the judges will be looking at."

Meanwhile, singer Isimeli Bolakivei said the rehearsals gave him a good opportunity to identify which areas he needed to improve on before the finals.

The first round for the Kaila! Star Search competition will be held on June 22, 2017 at the Village Six Cinemas in Suva.

A total of 19 singers and six dancers will be taking part in the competition.








