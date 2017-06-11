Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Sunday 11 June

Mentor happy with progress

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, June 11, 2017

KAILA! Star Search competition mentor Viliame Navoka says this year's top 25 contestants are the best group the competition has seen over the years.

The 24-year-old, who has been mentoring singers for the competition since 2012, said this year he and the other two mentors would be assisting all the 25 contestants in order to fully gauge their talents.

"With Kaila!, the best thing about it is that we get to witness raw talents. Our job is to train and mentor them to become the next potential star for Fiji in the future," Navoka said.

"When we give advice and tip to the contestants, most of them take it in a positive manner and use it to finetune their performances."

According to Navoka, the music and art industry in the country was very tough.

"When you perform out there in the public, you get criticised by the members of the public regarding your performance. It's up to the contestants on how they respond to these criticism," he said.

He highlighted the mentors found it difficult to get every contestant together to come and rehearse together at the same time.

"Some of the contestants will be coming from Nadi and Lautoka so that's the challenge facing us right now with transportation and the location issue," Navoka said.








