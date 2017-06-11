Patrol nabs poachers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image In a joint initiative to help patrol Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) sent its patrol boat HMNZS Hawea to help Republic of Fiji Navy to keep a watch on its exclusive zone.Picture: File

THROUGH a joint initiative to help patrol Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Republic of Fiji Navy have sent seven fishing vessels back to port.

The fishing vessels boarded during fisheries patrols in western Fiji waters were sent back to port because of licensing and maritime safety issues.

Commanding officer of inshore patrol vessel HMNZS Hawea, Lieutenant Dave Luhrs said one of the seven vessels had to be escorted back to Lautoka after it was found to be fishing without a licence.

The boarding team also found the vessel's captain did not hold a master's licence.

"Our crew members have integrated well with personnel from the Fijian navy and other Fijian agencies, and we have been operating together as one team," he said.

"A strong camaraderie has been built and an effective battle rhythm set, both of which are essential in light of the increased tempo of our patrols."

Lieutenant Luhrs said the patrols focused on commercial fishing vessels and yachts entering Fiji's territorial waters.

The NZDF sent Hawea to Fiji in late April to help patrol its territorial water and EEZ over the next six months.

Its deployment to Fiji marks the first time that a Royal New Zealand Navy Inshore Patrol Vessel had been deployed to the South Pacific and it also fulfils the New Zealand government's offer to assist Fiji in maritime surveillance.

Chief of the Republic of Fiji Navy, Captain Humphrey Tawake said Hawea's deployment to Fiji was a big help in protecting the South Pacific country's maritime resources and training its navy personnel.