Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames

+ Enlarge this image Cakaudrove Provincial Council officer, Ana Visako with the VKB that was saved after the fire. Picture -LUISA QIOLEVU.

Holy Bible and the Vola ni Kawa Bula (records of indigenous heritage) were not destroyed when fire burnt down the Cakaudrove Provincial Council building in Savusavu this week.

Employees of the council and surrounding communities of Savusavu were still in dismay after discovering that the books did not turn to dust.

Roko Tui Cakaudrove, Filimoni Naiqumu confirmed the incident and said he was still baffled about the incident.

"I had left the Bible beside my laptop on my table in the office a day before the fire. But the laptop burnt and the desk as well," he said.

"The VKB was kept in a separate room with all other files but all the files were burnt except the VKB and we have the copy of the book with us.

"The Bible is still inside the room because police want to use it as part of their investigations. The VKB had to be brought out because people come every day to check their records, so we need it in the office."

He added the Bible was in good condition, saying "the word of God would never perish".

"We still can flip through the pages of the Bible, it's all dried, clean and untouched by the flames," he said.

The workers of the council have been temporarily relocated to a nearby house where normal operations have resumed.