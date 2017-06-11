Fiji Time: 12:43 PM on Sunday 11 June

Enormous growth potential

Litia Cava
Sunday, June 11, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the ratification of the UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods and the Convention on the Use of Electronic Communication will bring enormous growth potential to private sector operators in Fiji.

Mr Bainimarama deposited the instruments of ratification of the two conventions at the UN headquarters in New York during the Ocean Conference on Friday.

"Both of these conventions bring enormous growth potential to private sector operators in Fiji, as they work to establish more modern and effective governance of trade and business communications between Fiji and our international partners," Mr Bainimarama said.

"My Government has already achieved eight consecutive years of economic growth, and our commitment to these conventions will put Fiji on a path to even greater prosperity and economic opportunity for our citizens."

The UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods aims to establish a modern, uniform code for contracts governing the intentional sale of goods in order to reduce barriers in international trade and decrease transaction costs.

In effect, under the Convention, two countries can rely upon the laws of the Convention when conducting bilateral trade and avoid disputes over best practise.

The UN Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts aims to facilitate the use of electronic communications in international trade by assuring that contracts exchanged electronically are valid and enforceable.

By doing so, the convention seeks to reduce business costs and improve efficiency by decreasing reliance on paper contracts and communication.








