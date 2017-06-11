Love for the home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Fashion Week�s Little Ray of Sunshine� Managing Director Ellen Whippy Knight meets the residence of Dilkusha Home during cheque hand over. Picture: Supplied

IN its commitments to continue supporting children, Fiji Fashion Week has given $54,500 to the Dilkusha Home since 2011.

FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said over the past years, the one-week fashion show provided an opportunity to raise funds to support 41 children at the home.

THE FJFW gave an additional $2500 on Thursday to fund expenses and staff members wages to take care of the children.

Ms Whippy-Knight said for several years, FJFW worked with the home to find items the children needed.

She said the proceeds collected from the fundraising lunch held in the middle of FJFW was targeted towards helping the children.

"Dilkusha has always been my preferred charity because of the experience I had when my dad took me there as a 12-year-old," she said.

"It was so sad to learn that the young girls like I was at the time were orphans, but I felt particularly concerned as most were abandoned by their mothers at that age. I just couldn't fathom it."

Ms Whippy-Knight said the home was in need of cash to bring in specialists that would be able to take care of children with special needs.

"It is a girl's home and I just thought how fortunate we are while we are not rich, to have what we have because we have a family, a mother and father and food on the table and how unfortunate these kids are.

"Growing up, I have always wanted to know how I could help and then Fashion Week became a really great way to do that."