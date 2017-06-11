Fiji Time: 12:42 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Love for the home

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, June 11, 2017

IN its commitments to continue supporting children, Fiji Fashion Week has given $54,500 to the Dilkusha Home since 2011.

FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said over the past years, the one-week fashion show provided an opportunity to raise funds to support 41 children at the home.

THE FJFW gave an additional $2500 on Thursday to fund expenses and staff members wages to take care of the children.

Ms Whippy-Knight said for several years, FJFW worked with the home to find items the children needed.

She said the proceeds collected from the fundraising lunch held in the middle of FJFW was targeted towards helping the children.

"Dilkusha has always been my preferred charity because of the experience I had when my dad took me there as a 12-year-old," she said.

"It was so sad to learn that the young girls like I was at the time were orphans, but I felt particularly concerned as most were abandoned by their mothers at that age. I just couldn't fathom it."

Ms Whippy-Knight said the home was in need of cash to bring in specialists that would be able to take care of children with special needs.

"It is a girl's home and I just thought how fortunate we are while we are not rich, to have what we have because we have a family, a mother and father and food on the table and how unfortunate these kids are.

"Growing up, I have always wanted to know how I could help and then Fashion Week became a really great way to do that."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  2. Mighty game
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  4. Patrol nabs poachers
  5. Positive messages for mental health
  6. Vital action
  7. High school student among burglary suspects
  8. Love for the home
  9. Sector needs hotels
  10. Pearl farming an asset

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)