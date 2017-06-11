Fiji Time: 12:43 PM on Sunday 11 June

Invest in employees

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, June 11, 2017

EMPLOYERS have been urged to invest in their employees and continue to upskill them to ensure development in the industry.

The comment was made by Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president, Brian Kirsch, during the annual Industry Discussion Forum (IDF) on Thursday night.

Mr Kirsch said while Fiji was advancing in many folds in terms of industry development, taking care of human capital was equally important.

"Without training and up-skilling, the performance and outputs of Fijian organisations will be way lower than many least developed countries around the world," he said.

"For this reason, training is critical, and all employers should take it as an investment and make the most of their levy."

He said employers pay 1 per cent of the wage bill as levy for training and they must make use of the opportunity.

"I believe that through alliances like this, we all can and will do more and factor our needs in the design of programs that would meet our needs.

"IDF not only brings together employers from a wide range of business sectors, but also provides a platform to discuss the needs of the industries for National Training and Productivity Centre to work on.

"Through the means of similar forums, NTPC has managed to redesign its courses to meet the demands of the industry and, therefore, we should make maximum use of this to ensure our training needs are well taken care of and programs, knowledge and skills so desired are always available to us."








