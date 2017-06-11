Positive messages for mental health

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A volunteer with Youth Champs 4 Mental Health sits at the junction of Cumming St in Suva with a placard of positive messages. Picture: ATU RASEA

YOUTH volunteers of the Youth Champs 4 Mental Health organisation took to the streets of Suva yesterday to raise awareness on suicide prevention, mental illness and mental health.

The youths had duct tape over their mouths and held placards with messages that promoted the eradication of stigma surrounding mental illness.

The 24-hour street campaign aimed to change the mind-sets of people who treat mental health patients differently.

The duct tape over their mouths was a sign of protest against the general perception people had about psychiatric survivors and those who live with mental illness.

Youth Champs 4 Mental Health vice-president Maxine Tuwila said the campaign was mainly focused on people living with mental illness on the streets.

"We are putting out messages of hope, message of eliminating stigma especially towards people living with mental health illness as most of the time they are stigmatised," Ms Tuwila said.

She said there was a need to educate people on the issues faced by people living with mental illness and that despite their illness, they were still a part of society.