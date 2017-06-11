Fiji Time: 12:43 PM on Sunday 11 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Positive messages for mental health

Litia Cava
Sunday, June 11, 2017

YOUTH volunteers of the Youth Champs 4 Mental Health organisation took to the streets of Suva yesterday to raise awareness on suicide prevention, mental illness and mental health.

The youths had duct tape over their mouths and held placards with messages that promoted the eradication of stigma surrounding mental illness.

The 24-hour street campaign aimed to change the mind-sets of people who treat mental health patients differently.

The duct tape over their mouths was a sign of protest against the general perception people had about psychiatric survivors and those who live with mental illness.

Youth Champs 4 Mental Health vice-president Maxine Tuwila said the campaign was mainly focused on people living with mental illness on the streets.

"We are putting out messages of hope, message of eliminating stigma especially towards people living with mental health illness as most of the time they are stigmatised," Ms Tuwila said.

She said there was a need to educate people on the issues faced by people living with mental illness and that despite their illness, they were still a part of society.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title
  2. Mighty game
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames
  4. Patrol nabs poachers
  5. Positive messages for mental health
  6. Vital action
  7. High school student among burglary suspects
  8. Love for the home
  9. Sector needs hotels
  10. Pearl farming an asset

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  7. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  8. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)